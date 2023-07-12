Triple Flag Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company’s sustainability approach, governance, and performance.

The Report is available to view under the ESG section of the Company's website at www.tripleflagpm.com.

Shaun Usmar, Chief Executive Officer of Triple Flag, said:

“2022 was a year of great growth and transformation for Triple Flag, with the announcement of the acquisition of Maverix Metals, listing on the New York Stock Exchange and achieving an annual sales record for the sixth consecutive year. Our progress and performance on our sustainability agenda mirrored our corporate achievements. Our inaugural Sustainalytics rating recognized us as a sustainability leader in our industry. We continue to focus our efforts on catalyzing action with our mining partners to collaborate on sustainability. I am immensely proud of our progress to date and want to thank our team and partners for all their valuable contributions.”

2022 Highlights

  • Maintaining carbon neutrality for the sixth year in a row and becoming certified carbon neutral by Climate Impact Partners.
  • Receiving its inaugural Sustainalytics rating, achieving 4th of 114 companies rated across the precious metals industry and 2nd in our sub-industry category, resulting in two supplemental Top Badges for both Region and Industry.
  • Being recognized for its work on building a great workplace culture by being included in a ‘Great Place to Work in Canada.
  • Joining the World Gold Council to encourage responsible development across the supply chain.
  • Partnering with Steppe Gold and Brock University to pilot a Mining and ESG Professional Development Programme to enhance knowledge on international best practice and environmental management.
  • Investing over $600,000 in specific initiatives to support underrepresented communities near our producing assets.
  • Becoming a signatory of the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles and the United Nations Global Compact Target Gender Equality Initiative and underlining its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.
  • Achieving a sixth consecutive annual sales record since inception, achieving a compound annual growth rate in gold equivalent ounces of 21%.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold‐focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 29 producing mines and 200 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker “TFPM”.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230705202736r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705202736/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.