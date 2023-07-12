Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Monday, July 31, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing (877) 400-0505 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 (773) 305-6865 (for international callers) and referencing access code 3332917. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends.

Hologic will provide a live and webcast replay of the call on the Company’s website at investors.hologic.com. The call will be available there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705741853/en/