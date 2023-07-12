Janus Henderson Extends Partnership with Greenwood Project, Offers Exclusive Seminar by Nobel Laureate

Janus Henderson Investors extended its partnership with the Greenwood Project by granting the organization funds, via the Janus Henderson Foundation, to host a unique seminar for college scholars featuring Nobel Prize winner and Janus Henderson Chief Investment Strategist, Myron Scholes, Ph.D.

The inaugural seminar, called “The Myron Scholes Experience,” kicked off this month in Chicago, featuring presentations from Scholes, as well as Head of Global Asset Allocation Ashwin Alankar, Ph.D., and Director of Asset Allocation Strategies Philip Maymin, Ph.D.

The topics covered included decarbonization, innovation, compound returns, risk management, asset and option valuation, behavioral finance, and more. Scholes also talked about his background in economics and the significant contributions he’s made to the field.

The goal was to give students access to a storied academic in the field of economics, and experienced leaders from the asset management industry. Approximately 70 Greenwood Project scholars participated.

Myron Scholes, Ph.D., Chief Investment Strategist for Janus Henderson Investors and Nobel Laureate, said:
“It was such a pleasure to spend time with aspiring financial professionals and academics. The enthusiasm of the Greenwood Project scholars was apparent, and their engagement revealed a hunger to learn. We appreciate partnering with an organization that is doing so much to transform the lives of Black and Latinx students while strengthening the future of the financial services industry.”

Eugene Flood, Jr., Ph.D., Independent Non-Executive Director on Janus Henderson’s Board, said:
“Our Board is encouraged by the creative ways in which Janus Henderson and the Foundation continue to build the relationship with the Greenwood Project. We know how important financial literacy is and that careers in financial services can change individuals’ lives and their communities for the better. Access to accomplished professionals and academics like Myron and his team gives students the chance to see what’s possible in the world of finance and develop a vision for achieving their goals.”

Kwesi Smith, Greenwood Project Executive Director, said:
“The remarkable impact of Myron Scholes and his esteemed team on our Greenwood Project scholars cannot be overstated. Their mentorship and guidance created a transformative educational journey for our aspiring financial professionals. We are deeply grateful for this partnership, which not only empowers our Black and Latinx scholars but also strengthens the future of the financial services industry.”

The Greenwood Project exposes high-achieving Black and Latinx students to career opportunities in the financial industry through paid internships, educational field trips, a FinTech coding bootcamp, and a summer Financial Institute that provides simulated training for the financial services and technology industries. All training programs enable students to earn income while learning, further increasing their chances of succeeding.

The Janus Henderson Foundation is Janus Henderson Investor’s charitable giving arm.

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of March 31, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$311 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705987200/en/

