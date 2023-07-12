Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The webcast and shareholder letter can be accessed at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity’s Investor Relations website.

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and growing interactive, real-time 3D ("RT3D") content and experiences. Our comprehensive set of software and AI solutions supports content creators of all sizes through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content and experiences for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit Unity.com.

