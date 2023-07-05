BlackBerry Summit Announced

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, July 5, 2023

Milestone event to be hosted on October 17, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it will host a BlackBerry Summit, on October 17, 2023. The 10th anniversary event will be held live in New York.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

The Summit will bring together visionaries from across the BlackBerry community, including technology innovators, leading enterprises, and strategic partners. Attendees will learn how BlackBerry is once again redefining the way the world lives and works, and experience market-defining software that serves organizations cybersecurity, IT and IoT needs.

"We are delighted to announce BlackBerry Summit 2023, a milestone event for the entire BlackBerry community," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of Sustainability at BlackBerry. "The cybersecurity and connectivity that BlackBerry is long-trusted for, are more important than ever in today's increasingly digital world. We look forward to showcasing the latest software innovations, built by BlackBerry, and sharing how they are transforming the way our customers, partners and people around the world live and work."

To be one of the first to know about registration opening, keynote, and agenda announcements, and to save the date, sign-up at BlackBerry.com/Summit.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF49195&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-summit-announced-301869545.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF49195&Transmission_Id=202307050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF49195&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.