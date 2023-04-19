VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South," "FSX," or the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 19, 2023, it has entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with 15103452 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of FSX ("FSX Sub"), and Wild Dog Resources Inc. ("WDR"), whereby FSX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of WDR ("WDR Shares") by means of a "three-cornered amalgamation" (the "Acquisition") whereby FSX Sub and WDR will amalgamate and continue as one company, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FSX.

WDR owns and/or has the right to earn an interest in three (3) separate mineral properties located in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"): the Wild Dog Project, the Arau Project and the Kesar Creek Project (collectively, the "WDR Properties") through an Exploration License ("EL") and Exploration License Applications ("ELA").

Highlights:

2166 sq. km land position assembled via the acquisition of interests in a variety of EL and ELAs

includes 614 sq. km project contiguous with and SE of K92 Mining Inc. exploration tenements

includes 130 sq. km project contiguous with and NW of K92 Mining Inc. tenements, 10 km from mining operations

PNG EL and ELAs will complement FSX's extensive gold land package in Australia

Bryan Slusarchuk, CEO of FSX, stated, "We are pleased that the due diligence process has completed and that this has culminated in the execution of a definitive agreement. With a strong treasury and experienced technical team, we are in an excellent position to follow up on the solid work done by WDR to date, which has resulted in the definition of multiple high priority gold and copper drill targets. With a new name proposed, Great Pacific Gold Corp., to better reflect our regional focus we are also undergoing a rebranding initiative and look forward to the launch of our new website and related materials alongside a new trading symbol in the weeks ahead."

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, in consideration of WDR:

The shareholders of WDR (the "WDR Shareholders") immediately prior to the closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") will receive an aggregate of approximately 16,161,441 common shares of FSX (the "Common Shares"), and each WDR Shareholder will receive one (1) Common Share for every 7.028 WDR Shares held (the "Exchange Ratio") (rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares), subject to adjustment. The Exchange Ratio assumes 113,583,200 WDR Shares are outstanding immediately prior to Closing.

The Common Shares issued to the WDR Shareholders will be subject to voluntary restrictions on resale, of which 33.3% of the Common Shares will not be subject to restrictions on resale, 33.3% of the Common Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of three (3) months following Closing and 33.4% of the Common Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of six (6) months following Closing.

The warrantholders of WDR immediately prior to Closing (the "WDR Warrantholders") will receive an aggregate of approximately 526,892 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), and each WDR Warrantholder will receive Warrants exercisable to acquire such number of Common Shares as is equal to the number of WDR Shares issuable under each such WDR Share purchase warrant (a "WDR Warrant") previously held by such WDR Warrantholder multiplied by the Exchange Ratio (rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares) at an exercise price per Common Share equal to the exercise price of such WDR Warrant per WDR Share divided by the Exchange Ratio until the expiry time of such WDR Warrant.

The optionees of WDR immediately prior to Closing (the "WDR Optionees") will be granted an aggregate of approximately 1,553,679 stock options of FSX (the "Options"), and each WDR Optionee will be granted Options exercisable to acquire such number of Common Shares as is equal to the number of WDR Shares issuable under each such stock option of WDR (a "WDR Option") previously held by such WDR Optionee multiplied by the Exchange Ratio (rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares) at an exercise price per Common Share equal to the exercise price of such WDR Option per WDR Share divided by the Exchange Ratio until the expiry time of such WDR Option.

Immediately prior to Closing, WDR will have a working capital of C$1,000,000, excluding payments due prior to Closing under the agreements relating to the WDR Properties, payments made to satisfy all accrued fees and termination benefits under the executive compensation agreements and payments of corporate and legal costs in the ordinary course of business.

On Closing, FSX proposes to appoint Iain Martin, a director of WDR, as a director of FSX.

The Acquisition is subject to the approval of the WDR Shareholders, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

Information Concerning the WDR Properties

Figure 1. Papua New Guinea Project Location Map

The Wild Dog Project

The Wild Dog Project consists of two ELAs (ELA 2516 and ELA 2761) totalling 1424 sq. km, which are located on the island of New Britain and are approximately 50 km southwest of Rabaul and Kokopo, PNG.

The Wild Dog Project occurs within a major NNE trending structure of at least 26 km in length which transect apparent volcanic caldera structures and intrusions. During the Mio-Pliocene at least three volcanic centres, known as the Nengmutka, Keravat and Sikut calderas, were localised along this horst and graben zone. This structural corridor constitutes an epithermal and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic mineralized field.

The Nengmutka Caldera, which hosts the Wild Dog deposit, is characterised by a suite of calc-alkaline andesite breccia and ash flow tuff known as the Nengmutka Volcanics (Lindley, 1988). This formation has been mapped over an area of 600 sq. km. Tonalite of the Arabam Diorite intrudes the volcanic sequence and appears to be partly coeval with the caldera related volcanism.

The precious metal prospects are associated with epithermal type veining that contain gold-silver-telluride (Au-Ag-Te) mineralisation. Gold and silver occur as native metals and as telluride minerals. Porphyry copper-gold type mineralization also occurs associated with these intrusion centres that usually underly the epithermal systems. The whole of the recognised belt is held within the Wild Dog tenements.

Within the central part of the Wild Dog project, a significant structural corridor called the "Wild Dog – Gunsap Corridor" occurs. The corridor is at least 15 km long and up to 4 km wide and hosts at least three porphyry copper-gold prospects and several epithermal gold deposits and prospects.

The original Wild Dog epithermal gold deposit occurs within the "Wild Dog – Gunsap Corridor" in the central part of the tenements. It was discovered in 1983, with exploration including extensive mapping, trenching, rock sampling and drilling between 1983 and 2005 by various explorers. New Guinea Gold Limited operated a small open pit mining operation from 2007 and 2011. No exploration has occurred since the closure of the mine.

Figure 2. Wild Dog Project Location and Tenements Maps

Historical work completed by a previous operator returned significant gold assays. Channel sampling at the Kavursuki Prospect yields 4m at 9.41 g/t Au and at the Kargalio Vein 6m at 11.5 g/t Au.

Drilling of the Kavursuki Prospect by previous explorers, located within the Wild Dog Zone and north of the former Wild Dog mine, also yielded positive high-grade results.

Table 1 – Kavursuki Prospect Significant Drill Intercepts Hole ID N E RL Depth Azim Dip From (m) Length (m) Au g/t Cu ppm 90KVD005 9490500 395008 787 85.60 101.50 -45.00 5.35 1.25 12.80 1200 90KVD009 9490834 395227 758 93.85 101.50 -45.00 44.65 3.75 11.21 639 10KVD016 9490464 394971 798 51.00 101.50 -50.00 35.44 8.06 6.49 194 10KVD017 9490464 394970 798 50.00 101.50 -65.00 29.08 1.12 33.70 120 11KVD019 9490496 395039 807 45.10 101.50 -60.00 11.10 5.25 9.45 167 11KVD020 9490537 395045 805 50.90 101.50 -50.00 32.45 11.05 3.18 377 11KVD025 9490809 395241 752 45.20 101.50 -50.00 14.75 8.15 18.77 2801 11KVD026 9490810 395272 776 51.70 281.50 -60.00 33.80 5.10 14.70 101 11KVD027 9490870 395252 767 56.10 101.50 -50.00 30.70 1.90 10.35 46

Apart from the drilling conducted at the former Wild Dog gold mine there remain several drill intercepts that require further exploration outside of the mine environment as tabulated below, apart from the various trenching and channel sampling targets.

Table 2 – Wild Dog Prospect Area Significant Drill Intercepts Hole ID N E RL Depth Azim Dip From Length Au g/t Cu ppm 86WDD020 9489141 394278 983 259.35 103.50 -60.00 129.35 7.70 5.28 902 87WDD024 9489117 394316 965 152.55 98.50 -60.00 138.25 5.10 8.32 8556 87WDD027 9489115 394325 965 200.40 98.50 -60.00 117.95 6.20 19.13 786 87WDD040A 9489219 394320 994 280.99 103.50 -60.00 148.60 4.20 12.50 4066 87WDD045 9489235 394287 988 300.20 103.50 -60.00 201.30 2.85 16.94 32123 87WDD051 9489249 394257 985 309.10 103.50 -60.00 253.95 6.05 7.29 2054 87WDD058 9489285 394359 977 285.90 101.50 -60.00 147.00 12.45 4.96 6694 87WDD064 9489179 394289 1001 290.60 101.50 -60.00 158.00 14.95 2.73 650 87WDD065 9489160 394330 996 250.10 101.50 -60.00 142.70 4.65 5.49 3246 87WDD069 9489139 394375 991 123.50 101.50 -60.00 88.55 7.75 7.12 7151 08WDD111 9489393 394513 906 100.00 281.50 -60.00 48.40 7.10 5.47 931 85WDD014 9488708 394260 954 86.20 113.50 -51.00 48.25 5.25 9.79 10863 86WDP010 9488839 394302 909 60.00 83.50 -60.00 34.00 6.00 6.71 5047 87WDD040A 9489219 394320 994 280.99 103.50 -60.00 164.55 13.50 8.56 3056 90WDD086 9488948 394337 890 79.00 78.50 -50.00 18.45 11.25 16.22 3473 97WD098 9489389 394487 905 39.00 98.50 -45.00 12.00 8.00 9.73 NA*

NA* - not assayed or not available.

Table 3 – Mengmut Prospect Significant Drilling Intercepts Hole ID North East RL Depth Azim Dip From Length Au g/t Cu ppm MRC01 9487963 393871 968 20.00 0.00 -90.00 2.00 18.00 3.05 3084 MRC02 9487978 393874 971 30.00 0.00 -90.00 0.00 18.00 3.07 1053 90WDD087 9488091 394082 1021 61.95 101.50 -50.00 7.30 1.35 5.02 1650 90WDD088 9488104 394070 1023 40.30 101.50 -50.00 21.30 1.55 3.95 25 MMD003 9486870 393532 924 104.00 133.00 -50.00 2.35 4.42 NA* MMD006 9486770 393479 945 122.05 133.00 -50.00 2.55 4.16 NA*

Additionally, multiple samples collected from a historic stockpile near the Wild Dog Zone returned bonanza grades of gold and copper including Sample 30104 which assayed 242 g/t Au, 601 g/t Ag, 9.52% Cu and Sample 68001 which assayed 122.5 g/t Au, 350 g/t Ag and 11% Cu.

Figure 3. NE-trending Wild Dog - Gunsap structural corridor strongly coincident with equidistant intrusives and caldera features.

Figure 4. Historic exploration data at Wild Dog Project.

The exploration program at the Wild Dog Project will initially focus on drilling the copper-gold Magiabe porphyry target as well as testing the potential existence of an arrowhead intrusion complex at depth beneath the Wild Dog zone (Figure 4).

Figure 5. Schematic section for Wild Dog Zone, illustrating location of potential "Arrowhead Intrusive Complex".

WDR has entered into the following agreements to acquire its interest in ELA 2516: