8 hours ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® ( FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet's financial results conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fortinet.com. While not required, it is recommended that you join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The CEO and CFO’s prepared remarks, supplemental slides and a call replay will be accessible from the Quarterly Earnings page on the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at https://investor.fortinet.com/quarterly-earnings.

About Fortinet
Fortinet ( FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

