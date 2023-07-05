Invesco Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

8 hours ago
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate,at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143
International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 866-405-7297
International: 1-203-369-0608

The replay will be removed after Aug. 9, 2023.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Matt Seitz 404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt 404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

