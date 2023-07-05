Russel Metals 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 5, 2023

NOTICE

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2023 second quarter will be issued by press release on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43wK7pn to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Friday, August 25, 2023. You will be required to enter pass code 902448# in order to access the call.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

