WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2023

Platform enables organizations to define, protect, and recover data

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005) has launched a comprehensive cyber-recovery and data protection platform called 'LTIMindtree V-Protect', powered by Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ company.

LTIMindtree V-Protect is a first-of-its-kind offering from LTIMindtree which provides data protection and seamless recovery for M365 workloads such as Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams. The solution is designed to mitigate the effects of ransomware attacks, human errors, and data policy breaches to user and company data, as well as validate data compliance.

With this solution, LTIMindtree deepens its partnership with Rubrik to deliver enhanced customer experience. LTIMindtree V-Protect combines Rubrik's technology and training with LTIMindtree's implementation support, professional services, governance, analytics and product penetration to deliver seamless and secure collaboration anywhere, anytime using Microsoft 365 applications.

"The rate of technological advancements and enablement have led to copious amounts of data being generated. Organizations that recognize they are at risk want to move swiftly and remain prepared when odds are stacked," said Sivaramakrishnan Senthatty, Executive Vice President and Global Service Line Head of Cloud, IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity Services at LTIMindtree. "Customers are looking for assured outcomes, expecting modernization to go beyond cyber resilience and deliver on the need for advanced automation and analytics, fast cloud adoption, regulatory compliance, and rapid recovery on demand. Powered by Rubrik, LTIMindtree V-protect will strengthen our data security and data protection offerings, enabling customers to rapidly adopt new technologies and derive the maximum benefits in the journey towards achieving their digital transformation goals."

"Ransomware and cyberattacks continue to be on the rise, underscoring the need for stringent data security and cyber resilience," said Arun Dharmalingam, Vice President, International Channels, Alliances & GSIs at Rubrik. "As we continue to propel Rubrik's mission to secure the world's data together with our partner ecosystem, we remain focused on addressing some of the most urgent cybersecurity risks organizations are facing. We are thrilled to partner with organizations like LTIMindtree and power their journey towards enabling customers to build resilience and swiftly recover from cyber incidents."

LTIMindtree's V-Protect in combination with LTIMindtree VAULT mitigates the challenges associated with backup and recovery, guaranteeing end users a sense of security with respect to their data.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

