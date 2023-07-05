Lunit Makes Full-Fledged Entry into the Middle East with Participation in 'Saudi Vision 2030' Healthcare Transformation Project

8 hours ago
PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2023

  • Lunit's AI-powered cancer screening solutions have been selected for Seha Virtual Hospital's AI evaluation and clinical integration project
  • Successful validation to be followed by supply contract to assist Saudi Arabia's national cancer and tuberculosis screening program

SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the collaboration with Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership seeks to contribute to driving healthcare transformation across Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's 'Saudi Vision 2030' strategy.

Under the project, Lunit has successfully delivered Lunit INSIGHT CXR, its AI solution for chest x-ray image analysis, and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis, to Seha Virtual Hospital for validation and integration purposes.

After the ongoing evaluation to confirm potential clinical benefits, both solutions are expected to be rolled out to more than 170 medical sites throughout Saudi Arabia as part of the national cancer and tuberculosis screening program.

Established in 2022, Seha Virtual Hospital is a cornerstone of the Kingdom's healthcare innovation, which is the key initiative of the 'Saudi Vision 2030'. As the world's largest virtual hospital and the first of its kind in the Middle East, SVH plays a pivotal role in supporting 170 hospitals and providing medical services to 480,000 patients annually.

By integrating Lunit INSIGHT suite into their virtual cancer screening workflow, Seha Virtual Hospital aims to offer advanced examinations for patients and enhance the effectiveness of the national cancer screening program.

During the recent Hajj season, which took place from June 26 to July 1 and attracted 2 million pilgrims from 160 countries, Seha Virtual Hospital utilized Lunit INSIGHT CXR to detect chest abnormalities and prevent their spread.

"We are delighted to partner with Seha Virtual Hospital and contribute to the transformation of cancer diagnosis in Saudi Arabia," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Given that Saudi Arabia boasts the largest medical market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, our highly promising partnership allows us to tap into this growing market. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring our innovative AI-powered solutions to healthcare providers throughout the Middle East, ultimately improving patient outcomes and making a significant impact on the fight against cancer."

Lunit is actively extending its reach in the national cancer screening business through its collaboration with Seha Virtual Hospital, building upon the successful partnerships with Australia's BreastScreen New South Wales (BSNSW) program last year and Capio St. Göran Hospital in Sweden earlier this year.

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing giants like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000 hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

favicon.png?sn=CN49578&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunit-makes-full-fledged-entry-into-the-middle-east-with-participation-in-saudi-vision-2030-healthcare-transformation-project-301869928.html

SOURCE Lunit

