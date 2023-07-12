The Automotive Industry and the Emergence of Tesla

Since we’ve introduced you to Ted, we should give you some of our perspectives on the automotive industry and make a few comments about Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) as the leading electric vehicle company in the industry. Tesla is not currently in any of our portfolios and given its current valuation characteristics, it’s unlikely to be anytime soon. Nonetheless, Ted still follows Tesla closely and seeks to understand the issues relating to the company’s valuation. Ted commented that: “Given its dominance in the global EV market and its sometimes-unorthodox approach to issues such as pricing and future product launches, it’s important that I try to understand the business since what Tesla does will likely have a big impact on other companies in the sector.”

The bull and bear case for Tesla is well documented across the financial media. However, we thought it might be helpful to understand how having a view on Tesla can assist us in investing elsewhere in the sector. For instance, in recent months, Tesla has bucked the trend in the industry: While most players are trying to hold firm on prices, Tesla has started to discount its prices in order to grow its market share. The firm may or may not be successful with this strategy, but regardless of that outcome, this has implications for all the other car companies—both EV-focused and traditional. Therefore, when we are valuing other automakers, we need to pay greater attention to their pricing strategy and consider a range of potential scenarios. What if the company slips into a pricing war? What if they have to offer discounts or low/zero interest-rate financing deals? Zero-percent financing is one thing when you can borrow at close to zero interest rates, but it is an entirely different thing in a rising interest-rate environment when borrowing costs are much higher.

On Tesla, Ted makes the following observations: “At current valuations, Tesla would need to increase the number of cars it sells each year from around 1.5 million to the 10-15 million range and remain as one of the most profitable automobile companies to justify its current price, in my opinion. This implies that Tesla will become possibly the largest car company in the world (based on the number of automobiles sold) in less than 10 years.”

To put some perspective on Tesla’s current valuation, the following table highlights the top 10 auto manufacturers in the world, based on 2022 autos sold and compares their existing market capitalization to that of Tesla. As of this writing, the market capitalization of Tesla was roughly equal to the total combined market capitalization of these 10 leading automotive companies even though they sold approximately 38 times more cars in aggregate than Tesla in 2022.

See charts here.

Note that Ted is not making any judgement on the quality of Tesla’s cars or the brilliance of Tesla’s management team. Rather, he’s applying simple yet powerful logic to the investment equation. At its current stock price, Tesla needs to be selling approximately 7-10 times more cars in less than a decade in order to justify today’s valuation, from his perspective. The bulls have argued that it is not all about volume and that Tesla will find other revenue opportunities such as FSD (Full Self-Driving) features that are highly profitable. That may happen, but given the large purchase price of a car, such extra costs have not been widely accepted by consumers in the automotive industry. It remains to be seen whether such approaches will become more mainstream and, if so, whether such opportunities will be available for other automakers as well. When deploying client capital to an investment, we want to have confidence that it can generate an adequate return on that investment. One simply has greater confidence when you can buy a company at a discount to its estimated fair value than one where everything must continue to go right and, in the case of Tesla, continue to dominate its sector for the next decade and longer.

Continuing his comments on Tesla, Ted observed: “While it’s possible that sales increase tenfold or other revenue opportunities materialize, I don’t think it’s likely to happen as quickly as the market anticipates. Therefore, despite being a dominant player in the EV space and offering an excellent product, the business and the financial metrics are such that the current valuation is not, in my opinion, justified. As dyed-in-the-wool value investors, the price one pays for a company is key to us. Over time, we typically get the opportunity to purchase great businesses for less than what we believe is their fair value and we will also invest in decent businesses if we can purchase them at a significant discount to estimated value. What we will never do is knowingly buy a business for more than we think it’s worth as we believe this would place too much downside risk on our client’s capital.”

This discipline—striving to never overpay for a business—is important to value investors. If the market loves Tesla and bids up the price, other businesses in the sector may get overlooked and trade at a discount to their fair value estimates. Ted describes this discipline as follows: “It’s intuitive to me that it’s less risky to buy a company that trades at a discount to its fair value than to buy a business that is trading above its fair value. As value investors, we love investing when we can see a discount to fair value—we call it the 'margin of safety' or MOS. The bigger the MOS, all else equal, the more attractive the potential investment. No matter which way I value Tesla today, it is difficult to make the case that there is currently a margin of safety. Of course, other investors employing a different investment philosophy may disagree, but in our view, Tesla is not appropriate for a value investor’s portfolio at this time. However, in the fullness of time, we’d be happy to buy Tesla if it offers an attractive margin of safety.”

In contrast to Tesla, select legacy automakers’ stocks trade at single-digit multiples of earnings, which imply that they could face declining profits and or limited growth. While, in our opinion, the current level of profitability caused by high car prices and low inventory is not sustainable and that the transition to a market dominated by electric vehicles will be costly and difficult to navigate, we also believe that the market’s view is too negative for some companies. A growing number of legacy automakers have shown that they can design and sell competitive electric vehicles and their strong balance sheets should allow them to make the necessary investments to remain competitive. Based on current stock prices, just maintaining the current level of sales volume and historical average margins could cause their valuations to increase substantially because the assumptions imbedded in the current stock prices are quite low. In analyzing and investing in the legacy automakers, we are careful in terms of selecting companies that we believe have adequate resources to compete effectively in key markets as well as realistic strategies to remain profitable companies in the future.

At Brandes, we firmly believe that investing is a people business. We have built an environment and culture that fosters the development of investment professionals like Ted Kim, who embody the temperament we believe is needed to consistently build value portfolios over the long term. Our investment process is driven by the experience and research of our analysts, who support our investment committees in building portfolios of what we consider attractively valued businesses. This process helps ensure that our investment decisions are based on rigorous research and debate, and that our portfolios are consistently constructed with a focus on value that is deeply rooted in the concept of margin of safety.

As we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are proud to have weathered many market cycles while continuing to evolve in response to changing market conditions. We believe that our people, process, and commitment to value investing are what set us apart. When you hire a value manager, you want to be confident that when value does well your value manager does even better. We leave you with the charts below for our Global Equity strategy (managed by the investment committee that Ted Kim is a member of).

