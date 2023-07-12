Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) to Brookfield Reinsurance is fair to American Equity shareholders. As part of the agreement, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share.

Halper Sadeh encourages American Equity shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether American Equity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for American Equity shareholders; (2) determine whether Brookfield is underpaying for American Equity; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for American Equity shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of American Equity shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

