TUCSON, Ariz. and ORANGE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan , the award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced it is expanding access to quality health care and services for its members in Pima and Santa Cruz counties through a new agreement with Tucson Medical Center (TMC). Effective July 1, the agreement will provide Alignment’s Arizona plan members access to approximately 165 providers and TMC services.



“By partnering with Tucson Medical Center, our members gain access to more top primary care providers and specialists who share our passion for transforming the lives of seniors,” said Dan Peterson, Arizona market president at Alignment Health. “It’s important to our mission to tap into respected community partners to help seniors live their best lives as we usher in a new era of aging. We’re excited to team up with TMC to provide more care options for the members we serve in Pima and Santa Cruz.”

Tucson Medical Center has cared for its community since 1944, serving as Tucson’s locally governed, nonprofit regional hospital for more than 75 years. It was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in the Tucson metro area for two consecutive years, No. 4 in the state last year and No. 1 in Tucson for pulmonology, nephrology, diabetes, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement and knee replacement for 2022-2023. With more than 600 beds, it is the second-largest hospital in Southern Arizona.

Arizona members enrolled in Alignment’s PPO and HMO plans, including its chronic special needs plan for individuals with heart disease or diabetes, will have access to all TMC services, including emergency care, intensive care, cardiac care, orthopedic, neuroscience, hospice, surgical, vascular, geropsychiatric care and more, as well as TMC One, which provides primary and specialty care via a dedicated team of more than 60 primary care providers and dozens of specialists.

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .