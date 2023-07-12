XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations including fully certified Earned Wage Access through its QRails AnyDay™ product, is pleased to announce the preliminary results of Today Goals™. An in app financial planning and insights tool, Today Goals was designed by XTM engineers using artificial intelligence for predictability and gamification to motivate smarter financial decisions.

Since its soft-launch in Q1 2023, opt-in Today Goal members have saved close to $1M with an average saving per member of $981.

As digital transactions continue to rise, each tap of a debit card provides valuable learning. XTM’s extensive data sets, combined with our AI generated real-time insights and an understanding of patterns and habits, predicts future behavior and provides the foundation for Goal setting. Gamification encourages workers to meet goals by inspiring them to stick to their objectives and work more on their terms.

“Our engineering team did a deep dive into machine learning to support the suggestions of new financial products, services, or merchants that align with members’ spending habits, enabling a truly personalized financial experience,” said Chief Technology Officer, Chad Arthur. “The AI predicts future spending patterns and provides advice on managing balances effectively, helping users plan and avoid potential financial difficulties.”

“The data speaks for itself. We just started and our members’ have already saved almost one million dollars,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “AI and ML technologies mark a significant step forward in our product trajectory and personal finance management. With Today Goals, we are not only transforming the way people interact with their finances but also helping them take control and plan for a secure financial future.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator founded in the cloud-banking space and further helping businesses inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries. Established as a leader in on-demand pay with many large brands including Earls, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, Marriott Hotels and Live Nation, XTM continues to innovate with further digital featurization to support businesses to inspire workers to want to work more with shift scheduling and call-outs, staff management, expense management, in-app health and financial wellness; and gamified loyalty programs. XTM's Today Financial™ is in use through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web-portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the United States.

About QRails / AnyDay

QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor enabling payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails’ flagship solution, AnyDay, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited is SAP-certified, QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

