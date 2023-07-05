AcBel Completes Acquisition of the Power Conversion Division of ABB

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcBel Polytech Inc. ("AcBel") (TWSE: 6282) announced the successful completion of its acquisition of ABB Ltd's ("ABB") (SWX:ABBN) Power Conversion division ("Power Conversion"). The closing of the transaction follows the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including CFIUS clearance.

Acbel_Polytech.jpg

Power Conversion is based in Plano, Texas, USA, with manufacturing facilities located in Mexico, China, and India. Having rich experience in serving the U.S. telecom market, Power Conversion has been essential to powering multiple generations of U.S. telecom infrastructure. The opportunities brought by the rollout of 5G networks present massive growth opportunities for Power Conversion given its leadership in technology, product quality, reliability, and life cycle services. In addition to telecom, the business is well positioned and currently capitalizing on key technology megatrends such as the increased use of cloud computing, manufacturing automation, supercomputing, and EV charging infrastructure, providing further drivers for its business growth.

"We're thrilled to take this step in strengthening our power solution technology together with Power Conversion and to further cultivate a shared culture of innovation, driving even greater value for our customers," said Jerry Hsu, Chairman of AcBel. "We believe that Power Conversion's growing presence with customers in the data center, supercomputing, and EV infrastructure space will also lead to additional opportunities for AcBel's product portfolio."

The acquisition furthers AcBel's commitment to creating cutting-edge technology and expands its expertise in system solutions, which are designed to fuel strong growth opportunities for customers in many of its core business sectors. Collaborating with Power Conversion will also allow AcBel to grow its customer base in the U.S., strengthen its local service capabilities, and extend its network of global manufacturing facilities.

About AcBel

AcBel is a leading provider of switching power supply solutions for a wide range of applications including PCs, smart home appliances, smartphones, servers, and networking equipment. In recent years, AcBel also accelerated its investment in clean and efficient energy solutions for electric vehicles and solar farms, which has enabled AcBel to become a comprehensive power technology expert from power generation and energy storage to high-efficiency power supplies. The company's mission is to support customers by delivering a competitive edge and revealing new opportunities in today's smart, always power-available, and data-intensive world while promoting sustainable collaboration with the supply chain, strategic partners, and customers. www.acbel.com

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

favicon.png?sn=HK49120&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acbel-completes-acquisition-of-the-power-conversion-division-of-abb-301869532.html

SOURCE AcBel Polytech Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK49120&Transmission_Id=202307051000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK49120&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.