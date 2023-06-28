BRI Sweeps 9 Awards and Sunarso Crowned as the Best CEO at FinanceAsia Awards 2023

HONG KONG, July 5, 2023

HONG KONG, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) won 9 awards across two major categories of Best Companies in Asia and FinanceAsia Awards at the FinanceAsia Awards 2023 on June 28, 2023, in Hong Kong.

The company was awarded eight "Gold" ratings in the Best Companies in Asia category, for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Financial Company, Best ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), Best DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), Best Investor Relations, Best-Large Cap Company, and Best Managed Company, as well as the Most Progressive DEI award in the FinanceAsia Awards category.

In Q1 2023, the company achieved a net profit of IDR 15.56 trillion, marking a 27.37% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth with assets growing by 10.46% YoY, reaching IDR 1,822.97 trillion. The credit disbursement also showed growth, with the micro-segment leading at 11.18% growth. Total loans and financing reached IDR 1,180.12 trillion, with the MSME segment representing 83.86%.

BRI accumulated IDR 1,255.45 trillion in third-party funds, growing by 11.45% YoY, with low-cost funds (CASA) as the primary driver, which grew by 13.01% YoY, reaching IDR 810.09 trillion. Its focus on gathering low-cost funds resulted in an increased CASA ratio of 64.53%.

BRI leads in ESG practices with 66.7% of Q1 2023 loans as sustainable credit portfolios, the largest in Indonesia. The company's score in the Sustainability Yearbook Member of S&P Global Corporate Assessment rose from 46 (2020) to 63 (2022), while its ESG risk ratings decreased from 30.0 (2020) to 18.8 (2022).

In 2022, BRI achieved a Corporate Governance Perception Index score of 95.18. The bank has maintained its position as one of the Top 3 Public Listed Companies in Indonesia and the ASEAN Asset Class for three years.

The company's commitment to ESG implementations positively impacted on its stocks. BBRI is now the state-owned enterprise stock with the largest market capitalization on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, reaching IDR 818.42 trillion in Q2 2023.

"I dedicate this award to all employees and customers, especially the MSME entrepreneurs who are the backbone of Indonesia's economy. This accomplishment will further motivate us to deliver economic and social values to all stakeholders," said Sunarso.

More information about BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

