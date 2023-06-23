MILWAUKEE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating AEL (NYSE: AEL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/american-equity-investment-life-holding-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, AEL shareholders will receive only $55.00 per AEL share, consisting of $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share ("BAM Shares") having a value equal to $16.15 (based on the undisturbed 90-day volume-weighted average share price of the BAM Shares on June 23, 2023), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for AEL by imposing a significant penalty if AEL accepts a superior bid. AEL insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of AEL's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for AEL.

If you own AEL common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/american-equity-investment-life-holding-company.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-brookfield-reinsurance-301870141.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP