· 270,476 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2023 represents 26 percent of total sales volume

· Toyota and Lexus bringing more electrified powertrain options to their lineups. This diverse portfolio of electrified options will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality.

· 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2022. June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.

For the first half of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,038,520 vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."

June and First Half 2023 Highlights

TMNA:

June electrified vehicle sales of 51,535, up 28.8 percent; represents 26.4 percent of total sales volume

First half electrified vehicle sales of 270,476, up 1.4 percent; represents 26.0% percent of total sales volume

24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

June sales of 195,448, up 14.9 percent (volume an DSR basis)

Passenger car June sales up 8.9 percent

Truck June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 1.2 percent

Toyota Division:

Electrified vehicle June sales up 22.5 percent

June electrified vehicle ratio: 26.0 percent

First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.7 percent

Passenger car June sales up 11.3 percent

Camry June sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent

sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent Mirai June sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent

sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent SUV June sales 17.5 percent

bZ4X June sales up 1,767 percent; first half sales up 1,477 percent

Corolla Cross June sales up 21.2 percent; first half sales up 27.0 percent

Sequoia June sales up 8,453 percent; first half sales up 1,908 percent

Pickup June sales up 9.4 percent; first half sales up 15.4 percent

Tacoma first half sales up 7.5 percent

Tundra June sales 37.7 percent; first half sales up 34.8 percent

Best-ever June sales: bZ4X Corolla Cross Corolla Cross HEV Corolla HEV Crown Mirai Grand Highlander Grand Highlander HEV Sequoia Tundra HEV

Best-ever first half sales: bZ4X Corolla Cross GR Corolla Corolla HEV Mirai RAV4 PRIME PHEV Sequoia Tundra HEV



Lexus Division:

Electrified vehicle June sales up 84.0 percent; first half sales up 67.7 percent

June electrified vehicle ratio: 28.4 percent

First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

IS first half sales up 1.9 percent

Luxury utility vehicle June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent

UX June sales up 86.4 percent; first half sales up 14.7 percent

NX June sales up 85.3 percent; first half sales up 73.5 percent

RX June sales up 10.7 percent; first half sales up 6.7 percent

LX June sales up 29.1 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent

UX HEV June sales up 401 percent; first half sales up 106.2 percent

NX HEV June sales up 123.3 percent; first half sales up 48.4 percent

NX PHEV first half sales up 33.9 percent

RX HEV June sales up 119.3 percent; first half sales up 126.3 percent

LS HEV June sales up 166.7 percent; first half sales up 258.8

Best-ever June sales: Total electrified vehicles Total luxury utility vehicles IS 500 NX NX HEV Total NX RX HEV RZ

Best-ever first half sales: Total electrified vehicles Total luxury utility vehicles IS 500 UX HEV NX HEV NX PHEV Total NX RX HEV Total RX RZ



Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Victor Vanov

469.292.1318

[email protected]

Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com

LexusNewsroom.com