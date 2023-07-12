IQVIA and the NBA Selected for Abbott's UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IQVIA™ (

NYSE:IQV, Financial), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life science industry, today announced that it has been recognized along with the National Basketball Association and partners at Harvard, Columbia and BioReference Laboratories for its work in supporting the league with the 2020 NBA Bubble. The Bubble was a closed-campus occupational health program implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the professional basketball league during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence awards recognize teams that work together to achieve better health system performance through uniting across disciplines, challenging traditional thought and achieving better outcomes for patients, clinicians and payors.

“Abbott is pleased to recognize IQVIA, the NBA, and all partners associated with the NBA Bubble,” said Alex Carterson, MD, PhD Divisional Vice President, Core Diagnostics Medical Affairs, Abbott. “The NBA Bubble was a novel best practice that successfully maximized the value of clinical laboratory medicine, diagnostics and clinical practice to protect health, advance science and unite communities. On behalf of Abbott, and all program partners of the UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence program, we congratulate you on your innovation and commitment to health excellence.”

The NBA Bubble was the first large-scale occupational health operation of its kind to enable a business to resume operations while preventing the spread of COVID-19. IQVIA managed the inflow of daily PCR test results and provided near real-time decision-grade analytics to inform the protocols for the mitigation of COVID-19 infections. The standards set with The NBA Bubble directly informed safety protocols at other large sporting events in the time since, while also improving the broader understanding of the transmission and trajectory of COVID-19.

“We are excited to be honored along with the NBA and partners for the incredible achievement that was the Bubble,” said Christina Mack, Chief Scientific Officer, Real World Solutions, IQVIA. “Every possible measure was taken to ensure safety of the population and proper execution, and much was learned in the process that contributed to public health efforts over and beyond the pandemic. Many thanks to UNIVANTS for recognizing the creativity, innovation and people-first approach of this effort.”

About IQVIA

IQVIA (

NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230706360581r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706360581/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.