IQVIA™ ( NYSE:IQV, Financial), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life science industry, today announced that it has been recognized along with the National Basketball Association and partners at Harvard, Columbia and BioReference Laboratories for its work in supporting the league with the 2020 NBA Bubble. The Bubble was a closed-campus occupational health program implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the professional basketball league during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence awards recognize teams that work together to achieve better health system performance through uniting across disciplines, challenging traditional thought and achieving better outcomes for patients, clinicians and payors.

“Abbott is pleased to recognize IQVIA, the NBA, and all partners associated with the NBA Bubble,” said Alex Carterson, MD, PhD Divisional Vice President, Core Diagnostics Medical Affairs, Abbott. “The NBA Bubble was a novel best practice that successfully maximized the value of clinical laboratory medicine, diagnostics and clinical practice to protect health, advance science and unite communities. On behalf of Abbott, and all program partners of the UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence program, we congratulate you on your innovation and commitment to health excellence.”

The NBA Bubble was the first large-scale occupational health operation of its kind to enable a business to resume operations while preventing the spread of COVID-19. IQVIA managed the inflow of daily PCR test results and provided near real-time decision-grade analytics to inform the protocols for the mitigation of COVID-19 infections. The standards set with The NBA Bubble directly informed safety protocols at other large sporting events in the time since, while also improving the broader understanding of the transmission and trajectory of COVID-19.

“We are excited to be honored along with the NBA and partners for the incredible achievement that was the Bubble,” said Christina Mack, Chief Scientific Officer, Real World Solutions, IQVIA. “Every possible measure was taken to ensure safety of the population and proper execution, and much was learned in the process that contributed to public health efforts over and beyond the pandemic. Many thanks to UNIVANTS for recognizing the creativity, innovation and people-first approach of this effort.”

