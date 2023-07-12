FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) ( NYSE:FBK, Financial) announced today that it will release its 2023 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 17, 2023, after the close of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to discuss its second quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 877-883-0383, confirmation code 4892051. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through July 25, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 8986628.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at FBK 2Q23 Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $13.1 billion in total assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705683168/en/