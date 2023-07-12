MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Luminar Media Group. (OTCMARKETS:LRGR) is pleased to announce that Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka®" has finalized the terms for a distribution agreement with Liquoristerie Madras ("Madras") to provide Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka in Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Barthélemy (St. Barts, St. Barth), St. Martin, Les Saintes and Marie-Galante.

The First Shipping should be arriving in the port of Guadeloupe Port Caraïbes - Port de Pointe-à-Pitre in the upcoming weeks and will be available through Liquoristerie Madras! Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka will join other notable brands distributed by Liquoristerie Madras including Madras Rhum!

Liquoristerie Madras is the island most notable Distillery and Liquor distributor serving the French Islands for over three decades.

The Caribbean islands insular region of France registered nearly 1.2 million visitors in 2022. St. Barts is home to some of the best restaurants and nightclubs in all the Caribbean like NIKKI BEACH, BAGATELLE and so many others. This was a natural evolution for the brand and is the ideal market to offer "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka" Stated Robert Rico C.E.O of Royale de Monte Carlo.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM. https://royaledemontecarlo.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects, that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The Company can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be other risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. When used in this news release, words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

