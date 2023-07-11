CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

Live moderated video webcast on Tuesday, July 11th at 12:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer and Sandra L. Silberman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

