Live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, July 12th at 10:00 AM ET

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.XeneticBio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas|

(833) 475-8247

[email protected]

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.