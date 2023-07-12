A1 Group, Inc. - Update on Uplist to OTCQB

7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to provide an update on its application with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") for an uplist to OTCQB.

As previously released on June 14, 2023, the Company has made an application (with full payment) with OTC Markets to uplist to the OTCQB. During the past two business weeks, the Company and its management have been in direct contact with OTC Markets regarding this application and have been responding to all OTC Markets requests in this regard. It is important to note that during this same period, the Company has filed the resignation of Michael Dixon and the approval of the Company's new President and CE, Lloyd Preston Jr., which information has been updated on the Company's landing page at OTC Markets along with the installation of its two new independent directors, Sean Lenehan and John F. Arminio.

The OTCBB is a quotation service that also lists over-the-counter securities. While the "Pink Sheets" are a privately held company, the OTCQB service is provided by FINRA. The other difference between the Pink Sheets and OTCBB is that there are stricter standards for OTCBB including more financial statement transparency to market investors. Again, the OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market," is the middle tier of the over-the-counter (OTC) market for U.S. stocks. It was created in 2010 and consists mainly of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the OTCQX but are not as speculative as the lowest-tier Pink Sheets.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "We have filed the OTCQB application on the Gateway platform utilized by OTC Markets and prepaid all required fees related to the uplist to OTCQB. We feel that we meet all the material requirements to being approved for quotation on the OTCQB including, but not limited to, the completion of our PCAOB audited financial statements and notes thereto for FYE December 31, 2022, and the naming of two independent directors (and named them to the Board's audit committee), Mr. Lenehan and Mr. Arminio. We will continue to be in contact with OTC Markets on a regular basis and answer any queries or requests they may have in this regard. As stated before, it is very exciting to see the Company put together the necessary parts it will need to become a successful publicly traded company."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

CONTACT

15169 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
(480)-432-1536
Company Web Site: www.AwonBeverages.com
Twitter: @A1Beverages
Company Email: [email protected]
Contact: Lloyd Preston Jr., President, and CEO

SOURCE: A1 Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765652/A1-Group-Inc--Update-on-Uplist-to-OTCQB

