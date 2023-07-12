SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to provide an update on its application with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") for an uplist to OTCQB.

As previously released on June 14, 2023, the Company has made an application (with full payment) with OTC Markets to uplist to the OTCQB. During the past two business weeks, the Company and its management have been in direct contact with OTC Markets regarding this application and have been responding to all OTC Markets requests in this regard. It is important to note that during this same period, the Company has filed the resignation of Michael Dixon and the approval of the Company's new President and CE, Lloyd Preston Jr., which information has been updated on the Company's landing page at OTC Markets along with the installation of its two new independent directors, Sean Lenehan and John F. Arminio.

The OTCBB is a quotation service that also lists over-the-counter securities. While the "Pink Sheets" are a privately held company, the OTCQB service is provided by FINRA. The other difference between the Pink Sheets and OTCBB is that there are stricter standards for OTCBB including more financial statement transparency to market investors. Again, the OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market," is the middle tier of the over-the-counter (OTC) market for U.S. stocks. It was created in 2010 and consists mainly of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the OTCQX but are not as speculative as the lowest-tier Pink Sheets.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "We have filed the OTCQB application on the Gateway platform utilized by OTC Markets and prepaid all required fees related to the uplist to OTCQB. We feel that we meet all the material requirements to being approved for quotation on the OTCQB including, but not limited to, the completion of our PCAOB audited financial statements and notes thereto for FYE December 31, 2022, and the naming of two independent directors (and named them to the Board's audit committee), Mr. Lenehan and Mr. Arminio. We will continue to be in contact with OTC Markets on a regular basis and answer any queries or requests they may have in this regard. As stated before, it is very exciting to see the Company put together the necessary parts it will need to become a successful publicly traded company."

