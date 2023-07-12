VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC:BTKRF)( FRA:0NB , Financial) is pleased to provide an update on their targeted sampling and mapping projects for June 2023. The geological team recently completed sampling at the La Corne South lithium project north of Val d'Or (see Q Battery news release dated June 20, 2023) and have now completed sampling for Ni-Cu-PGE at the Lorrain project located immediately south of Lorrainville, Quebec.

The Lorrain Property covers an extensive peridotite-gabbro body that has been targeted by other sampling programs in the past. This includes government sampling (1998-2017) that returned elevated nickel, cobalt, rhodium, and chromium (see Q Battery news release dated May 7, 2023). The current sampling at Lorrain targeted these areas of historic sampling in order to more thoroughly analyze for the full platinum group metals potential (Pt, Pd, Rh, Ru, Os, Ir) and to verify nickel and copper content. On June 21, a single rock sample was obtained from a stretch of outcrop that is accessible from the paved highway that passes through the property. The sample was taken directly to the laboratory in Vancouver for analysis.

The intention of 2023 exploration on the Lorrain is to more thoroughly test the potential of the peridotite-gabbro intrusive and to determine areas for follow-up targeting.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

