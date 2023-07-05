Infortrend Expands NVMe All-Flash Storage Lineup with High-Capacity 4U48 Models, Reducing Management Complexity and Operation Costs

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023

TAIPEI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has announced their first 4U 48-bay models as an expansion to their EonStor GS U.2 NVMe all-flash storage systems. The new solutions offer greater storage capacity for businesses to consolidate their storage hardware infrastructure while reducing management complexity, and are ideal for data-intensive applications such as VMware and VDI.

With most NVMe all-flash storage systems on the market available in the 2U form factor, Infortrend breaks through with 4U48 solutions that support PCIe Gen4 U.2 NVMe SSDs to offer up to 700TB of storage capacity in one appliance. The systems come in dual-controller configurations, and can be coupled with the 100GbE host interface to deliver up to 1.1M IOPS, 24GB/s read and 12GB/s write throughput performances.

One benefit of the 4U48 solutions is minimizing hardware, where one 4U48 is the equivalent to two 2U systems. Deployment-wise, this means fewer cables, switches, peripherals, and less power consumption, which can dramatically reduce operation costs. Additionally, administrators can manage fewer storage systems with 4U48, which enhances storage maintenance efficiency.

The new solutions, available in two models - GS 4048U and GS 3048UT, support 48 U.2 NVMe SSDs in one appliance and the 100GbE host interface, making them ideal for workloads that require high IOPS and low latency.

"The launch of the EonStor GS U.2 NVMe all-flash 4U 48-bay storage system is a significant milestone. By breaking through the 2U form factor, our new storage provides customers with a cost-effective, high-capacity, all-flash, and easy-to-manage solution that will transform their data storage capabilities while saving operating costs," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about EonStor GS, GS 4048U, and GS 3048UT

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=HK47235&sd=2023-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrend-expands-nvme-all-flash-storage-lineup-with-high-capacity-4u48-models-reducing-management-complexity-and-operation-costs-301869524.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK47235&Transmission_Id=202307051100PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK47235&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.