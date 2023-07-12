Somalab to Enhance Existing and New Products with PBIO's UltraShear Platform.

Somalab to Immediately Begin Distribution of PBIO's Best-in-Class Nano-CBD Topical Spray.

Companies to Collaborate on Development & Sale of Novel, UltraShear-Enhanced Brain Boost Supplement.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, biotherapeutics, food and beverage, and other industries, and Somalab International LLC ("Somalab"), a Texas-based leading supplier of novel health and wellness products throughout the U.S., today announced the execution of an agreement (the "Agreement") for the collaborative development and distribution of UltraShear™ Technology (UltraShear™)-enhanced health and wellness products.

Under the Agreement, the companies will (i) use the UltraShear platform to increase the already high quality of existing Somalab products to even higher, next-generation levels; and (ii) collaborate to develop new products that offer this same next-generation level of quality, including an enhanced "Brain Boost" product. Somalab will also immediately begin distribution of PBIO's best-in-class, preservative-free, 100% plant-based, and highly bioavailable Nano-CBD topical spray.

Mr. Earl Green, CEO and Founder of Somalab, commented: "In our never-ending pursuit of excellence, we recently discovered PBIO and their UltraShear technology. We quickly learned how and why their patented UltraShear platform delivers the best-in-class nanoemulsification solution available worldwide. We are thrilled to begin the announced collaboration, which will include enhancements to several of our products that already provide leading quality performance levels, as well as the introduction of their unique Nano-CBD topical spray to the thousands of customers in our data base."

Mr. Green continued: "We are also very excited about collaborating with PBIO on the development of a next-generation Brain Boost product. Our current Brain Boost Caps are one of our best sellers. But even a "best seller' can be enhanced, which we fully expect from the nanoemulsions resulting from UltraShear processing. Brain health is very important, but it can be hard to recover and/or maintain as we grow older. Fortunately for our customers, we believe that UltraShear processed nanoemulsions will enhance our already powerful and effective Brain Boost products."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President and CEO, commented: "This is a tremendous opportunity for both companies. Somalab benefits with immediate sales from PBIO's preservative-free, all plant-based, highly bioavailable, and best-in-class Nano-CBD topical spray. PBIO benefits from significant incremental revenues expected from these sales. Both companies benefit by incorporating UltraShear processing into Somalab's existing and future product line."

Mr. Schumacher added: "We believe Somalab's sale of our Nano-CBD will add over $200,000 in revenue for PBIO in 2023 and more than $1,000,000 in 2024. As exciting as that forecast is, we believe sales of an UltraShear-based, next-generation Brain Boost product could easily eclipse sales of Nano-CBD during 2024 - and Somalab is already suggesting additional products that could exceed our forecast for the UltraShear-enhanced next-generation Brain Boost product."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "In addition to announcing this very exciting and profitable partnership with Somalab, we have also recently closed on several additional business transactions that will be announced in the coming days - transactions that we believe will also have significant impacts on our sales and growth during the second half of 2023, and beyond."

About Earl Green

At age 17, shortly after his best friend died in an auto accident, Earl suddenly began to experience seizures. Over time, the seizures became more frequent and intense. Doctors eventually prescribed the maximum dose of Keppra, but the medication caused drastic side effects. He became irrational, aggressive, angry, depressed, even suicidal, and he gained almost 70 pounds. Mental clarity became foggy and academic work that was once easy became difficult. Every seizure lost Earl a month or more of memory. Two years after his first seizure, Earl discovered the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and CBD in particular. He began to take cannabinoid supplements with his seizure medication, experienced great success with seizure relief, and was eventually taken off Keppra entirely. He attended college and earned a bachelor's degree in sustainable development engineering with a specialty in pharmaceutical administration. He founded Somalab in 2017.

About Somalab International LLC

Somalab (www.somalab.us) was founded on principles of natural wellness and empathy towards the health struggles of every individual and is dedicated to seeking and recognizing natural opportunities for synergy and innovation. In the development and on-going maintenance of products, Somalab is scientifically driven and performs research, tests, and studies new ways to innovate to increase quality and to continuously improve the effectiveness of their products.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

