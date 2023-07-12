Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Established in 1999, The Homer Fund is a nonprofit charity dedicated to helping associates at The Home Depot. From providing shelter after natural disaster strikes, to helping with the cost of burying a loved one, The Homer Fund seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of our orange-blooded team members.

"It's changed my life in so many ways," shares Angie Richardson, an associate who received assistance when her home caught on fire. She adds, "it has allowed me to not uproot my son, my family. It's made it easier."

"The Homer Fund strives to improve the lives of our associates when they encounter unexpected hardships and during times of need. It's part of doing the right thing and giving back to our associates when they need it most." - Sharon Robinson, Director of The Homer Fund

This employee assistance program is primarily funded by associate contributions and the company, and 100% of every donation by associates goes right back to help associates in need. Orange at Heart, the annual fundraising campaign, kicks off in July and celebrates the generosity of our workforce.

Since 1999, The Homer Fund has granted nearly $255 million to more than 178,000 associates in need, thanks to the collective support from fellow Home Depot associates. To learn about donation options, check eligibility or apply for a grant, visit THDHomerFund.org.

