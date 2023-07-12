FENTON, Mich., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank are excited to announce the appointment of Bob Herdoiza to the Board of Directors for both Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank.



Bob Herdoiza is a Partner at Stonebridge Financial Group. He is a serial entrepreneur who has grown his companies organically and exited through acquisition. He began his career as a certified public accountant, auditing companies in Southeast Michigan. Herdoiza is currently a partner of Stonebridge Financial Group, leading strategic direction for its corporate retirement plan practice and consulting with clients.

“I am excited about the expertise that Mr. Herdoiza will bring to our Boards,” said Ron Justice, President and CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank. “I look forward to working with him and the contributions that he will bring to our organization.”

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank – Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 offices in Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Media Contact:

Kristy Schaffer

Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing

(810) 714-3983

[email protected]





