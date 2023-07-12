Karooooo, a leading provider of real-time data analytics and business intelligence, released its initial Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report and announced the release date of its Quarter 1 2024 results as Wednesday, July 19.

Karooooo, operating through its subsidiaries Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation for its customers’ operations.

Zak Calisto, Group CEO of Karooooo, emphasizes the company's dedication to innovation as a driver of a greener and more sustainable future. “We leverage our proprietary technology and fleet management systems to reduce the environmental impact of our business activities, focusing on areas such as energy usage, carbon footprint, waste reduction and product lifecycles. We place significant importance on training and development, empowering employees on individual, interpersonal and societal levels to address skills shortage and improve quality of life. Karooooo is committed to good governance and ethics, the protection of human rights, responsible management of our supply chain and sourcing.”

The company aims to help its commercial customers achieve their ESG goals efficiently and sustainably. Through data-rich digital solutions, Karooooo enables monitoring, reporting, and streamlined decision-making across various industries.

Karooooo's technology-driven contributions to the environment and society include decreasing vehicles on the roads, increasing vehicle lifespans, reducing wear and tear, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions through operational management tools, improving safety and security through real-time alerts and roadside assistance, enhancing employee productivity and engagement, reducing cargo spoilage and wastage, and promoting recycling and efficient resource utilization.

Karooooo strives to contribute to the short- and long-term sustainability of its customers through its products and services. The company offers automated reporting to enhance accountability and transparency, helping companies stay committed to their ESG journey. By providing customers with tools, reporting, and insights, Karooooo enables tracking and implementation of sustainable practices, driving meaningful environmental benefits. The company's platform allows customers to compare their vehicles and drivers and benchmark against industry peers, fostering a goal-based mindset for continuous improvement.

Karooooo's report highlights its leadership in leveraging technology for sustainability and its support to customers in their ESG efforts. The company's innovative solutions and approach inspire confidence in investors seeking opportunities in the sustainable business landscape.

Visit https://www.karooooo.com/pdf/ESG REPORT_30 June 2023.pdf

Results webinar is on July 20 at 8am Eastern Time at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86030725530

