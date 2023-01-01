The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) update about the Sale of the Arrangement Shares and Receipt of the Excess Consideration in Respect Thereof

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the stated in section 1.3.1 of the "Description of the Company's Business" chapter, which is included in the Company's periodic report for 2022, published on March 28, 2023 (reference no.: 2023-01-033528) (hereafter: "the Periodic Report"), The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) ("the Company") hereby updates as follows:

In the period subsequent to the publication of the Periodic Report until July 4, 2023, following the sale of 703,000 ordinary shares of the Company that are Arrangement Shares (as defined in the Periodic Report) by various shareholders of the Company, the Company has received an amount of approximately NIS 10 million, representing the excess consideration in respect thereof. It should be noted that the selling shareholders, as above, are three banking corporations that are TASE members, which had held shares of the Company on the date of approval of the TASE restructuring arrangement, as described in section 1.3.1 of the Periodic Report.

For additional information regarding the calculation method of the excess consideration and the adjustment to dividends that have been or that will be distributed, see section 1.3.1 of the Periodic Report. The information that is provided in the Periodic Report is included herein by way of reference.

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

