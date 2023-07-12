MoneyLion Teams Up with A.I. Ben Franklin to Declare the Summer of Financial Freedom

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, is using the power of A.I. to bring back Benjamin Franklin to raise awareness around financial freedom while surprising select social media followers who participate in its latest brand campaign, “Financial Freedom”, that will run from July 5th to August 14th.


According to a recent report by LendingClub, more than 60% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck while household debt in the U.S. reached a record high of $17 trillion last quarter. This is not what our nation’s founders would have wanted. With a little help from Artificial Intelligence, MoneyLion is bringing back Benjamin Franklin to re-declare our financial freedoms. Starting today, right after Americans celebrate our nation’s independence, “A.I. Ben” will come to life across MoneyLion’s social media channels, inviting consumers to share what they want to declare financial freedom from.


Using Artificial Intelligence to manipulate thousands of images, pictures and paintings of the original Ben Franklin, MoneyLion has created an A.I.-inspired version of Ben for its campaign. Each Monday, between now and August 14th, A.I. Ben will be using MoneyLion's social channels to randomly select and announce one lucky winner to win up to $1,000 that will help them on their journey to financial freedom.


In addition to the social promotion, MoneyLion and A.I. Ben will share tips and tricks that can be used to reach financial freedom. MoneyLion’s Chief Marketing Officer, Cynthia Kleinbaum Milner, said, “We know the large impact that financial stress can have on people’s lives and believe that everyone deserves access to the insights and tools necessary to building wealth. That’s why we’ve created an all-in-one mobile finance app that caters to people's needs and empowers them to take control of their finances.”


“MoneyLion brought me back to wake people up and let them know that they can declare a new kind of independence: financial independence,” said A.I. Ben.


More information can be found at www.moneylion.com/financial-freedom or by following MoneyLion on social media (Instagram: @moneylioninc, Twitter: @moneylion, TikTok: @moneylion, Facebook: @moneylion).


About MoneyLion


MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.


For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com.


