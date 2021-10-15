26 CAPITAL RESPONDS TO PURPORTED TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT BY TIGER RESORTS ASIA

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 5, 2023

MIAMI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. ("26 Capital") (NASDAQ: ADER) confirms that on June 30, 2023, it received a purported notice of termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Share Acquisition, dated as of October 15, 2021, from Tiger Resorts Asia Ltd ("Tiger Resorts"). 26 Capital believes that the termination notice is baseless. 26 Capital believes that Tiger Resorts and its affiliates have engaged in repeated contractual breaches to avoid closing, which is the subject of a pending Delaware litigation going to trial on July 10, 2023. 26 Capital refers to the public docket for the litigation for background on the Tiger Resorts allegations, which 26 Capital believes are meritless. 26 Capital is eager to commence trial on July 10, 2023 and remains fully committed to closing the transaction and improving the merged company's corporate governance.

About 26 Capital Acquisition Corp.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADER) is a Nasdaq-listed blank check company formed for the purpose of creating stockholder value by identifying an acquisition target with significant growth opportunities that the 26 Capital team can enhance by utilizing its experience and track record of creating and unlocking value, with particular focus in gaming, gaming technology, lodging, and entertainment. 26 Capital is led by Jason Ader of SpringOwl Asset Management. Mr. Ader has over 26 years of experience as an institutional investor, asset manager, and research analyst, with particular expertise in the gaming and hospitality industries. SpringOwl Asset Management has raised more than $1 billion in capital since it was founded in 2013.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination transaction. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the business combination transaction, including related to the closing of the transaction. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of 26 Capital's assumptions prove incorrect, 26 Capital's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties include those associated with: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the business combination transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from 26 Capital's stockholders for the transaction are not obtained; potential litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction; the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the periodic reports that 26 Capital and the UEC Parties file with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to 26 Capital as of the date of this communication, and 26 Capital does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY50148&sd=2023-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/26-capital-responds-to-purported-termination-of-merger-agreement-by-tiger-resorts-asia-301870390.html

SOURCE 26 Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50148&Transmission_Id=202307051300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50148&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.