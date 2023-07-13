Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. ( RIVN, Financial) witnessed a 14% surge in its market value on Monday following strong second-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers.

Its stock is up 15% this year after falling almost 90% from its initial public offering price.

Since its founding in 2009, the California-based company has developed two EV models: the R1T, a pickup truck, and the R1S, an electric delivery vehicle. Both vehicles are designed to be versatile, durable and capable of off-road driving. They also feature a large battery pack that can provide up to 400 miles of range and support fast charging.

As such, second-quarter vehicle production numbers suggest the company is ramping up its manufacturing capabilities at a time when the demand for EVs is expected to surge to new highs.

Surging deliveries signal progress amidst challenges

The company reported it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter, marking a substantial 59% increase compared to the previous year. Impressively, Rivian's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois produced 13,992 vehicles during the quarter, which was 4,597 more than the preceding quarter. The production increase demonstrates the company's ability to overcome some of the supply chain hurdles it had been facing.

The positive news from Rivian came shortly after Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) announced record-breaking second-quarter deliveries that surpassed expectations, signaling a growing market demand for electric vehicles. While Rivian's recent delivery figures and production numbers showcase its resilience and progress, it is important to contextualize these achievements within the broader trajectory of the company.

Rivian burst onto the scene with its highly anticipated IPO in November 2021, quickly becoming a hot growth stock. Its stock price soared to an all-time high, driven by several factors that set it apart from other EV manufacturers. Unlike many of its competitors grappling with production challenges, however, Rivian had already commenced vehicle production and delivery at the time of its IPO.

The company became one of the most valuable startups in the world, surpassing companies like Uber Technologies ( UBER, Financial) and Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB, Financial), raising over $10 billion from investors such as Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Ford Motor Co. ( F, Financial) and BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK, Financial). Rivian also received a contract from Amazon to manufacture 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030. The combination of these factors attracted significant bullish sentiment toward Rivian, which was further amplified by the overall buying frenzy surrounding meme stocks and growth stocks that peaked in late 2021.

However, the optimism surrounding Rivian's valuation was dampened by rising interest rates, causing a correction in its stock price. Additionally, a series of supply chain disruptions, delays and recalls further added pressure to the company's valuation. These challenges led some of Rivian's most prominent supporters, including Ford, to divest of their shares.

In terms of production and delivery, Rivian's performance in 2021 fell short of initial expectations. While it had projected the production of 25,000 vehicles, the company produced only 24,337 vehicles and delivered 20,332. This slower-than-anticipated progress, coupled with a net loss of $6.75 billion in 2022, reflected the impact of supply chain constraints and delayed deliveries of its R1S SUV.

As Rivian aims to scale up production significantly, at the end of 2022, the company stated its intention to double its annual production to 50,000 vehicles in 2023. However, this forecast fell short of analyst expectations that suggested 62,000 vehicles. In the first quarter of the year, Rivian produced 9,395 vehicles and delivered 7,946. To meet its target, the company is working to substantially accelerate production. The fruits of its labor were clearly seen in its second-quarter results.

Looking ahead, revenue projections for the electric vehicles market are highly promising. Statista forecasts the market revenue will reach $70.13 billion in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 18.17% from 2023 to 2028. This growth trajectory is projected to result in a market volume of around $161.6 billion by 2028. As the EV market continues to evolve and consumers are presented with a wider range of brands and models, Rivian's position as a forward-thinking and successful EV manufacturer bodes well for its prospects. With its ongoing strategic initiatives, expanding product lineup and plans for additional manufacturing facilities, Rivian is poised to make further strides in the competitive industry.

Expansion in Europe

Rivian is set to make a significant impact in the European market through its collaboration with Amazon. As part of the e-commerce giant's long-term plan to electrify its transportation network, Rivian will introduce its first fleet of European vans in Germany in the coming weeks. This marks a major milestone for the company as it expands its global footprint and showcases its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

The deployment of 300 electric vans in Munich, Berlin and Dusseldorf is a testament to its ability to meet the unique demands of European cities. In close partnership with Amazon, Rivian has developed a specially tailored van that is optimized for efficient navigation through the narrow streets and congested urban areas prevalent in Europe. By adapting its vehicles to suit this market, the company is positioning itself as a provider of tailored solutions that address the specific needs of customers in different regions. The success of the initial deployment of Rivian vans in the U.S., where more than 3,000 vans are already in operation across 500 cities and regions, has cemented Amazon's trust in Rivian's expertise. The introduction of the European fleet of vans represents a significant milestone for the company's global expansion.

Rivian has also formed a strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans to accelerate the production of electric vans. They plan to establish a joint venture manufacturing company in Europe, leveraging an existing Mercedes-Benz site, to design and develop large electric vans for both brands. By optimizing vehicle designs and exploring synergies, the collaboration aims to increase cost efficiency and make electric vans more affordable for commercial customers. The companies aim to produce two large vans: one based on Mercedes-Benz Vans' electric-only platform, MB Vans Electric Architecture, and the other is based on Rivian's second-generation electric van platform, known as Rivian Light Van.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to cleaner transportation and signifies an important step in advancing the electrification of the commercial van market. The partnership has come at the right time, coinciding with Europe’s recently established ambitious targets that include a 55% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions for new cars and a 50% reduction for new vans between 2030 and 2034, compared to 2021 levels. Furthermore, there is a resolute objective to achieve 100% emission reductions for both new cars and vans by 2035.

Takeaway

Rivian’s impressive delivery and production numbers for the second quarter highlight how it is aggressively tapping into the growth potential of the EV industry. Despite initial challenges, the company has made progress in scaling up production to meet market demand for electric vehicles. The company's expansion into the European market through strategic partnerships further solidifies its position as a key player. With a focus on customer-centric solutions and a promising market outlook for electric vehicles, Rivian is well-positioned for continued success and growth in the competitive space.