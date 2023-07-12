July Members Engagement Meeting Recap

The DuPont Analysis chart is now available

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The chart is based on ROE.
  • Tian also reviewed some other features and answered questions.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Kicking things off, Tian introduced a new feature: the DuPont Analysis Chart. It is a popular way of analyzing a stock based on return on equity, looking at its profitability, asset efficiency and equity.

You can see an example for Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) below.

1676677697683587072.png

Using Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) as examples, he then went on to review another fairly new chart called the Income Statement Breakdown.

Tian then showed off improvements to the Interactive chart that have been made over the past several months, including the addition of technical indicators and customized fields.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like discounted cash flow valuation, debt and insider trends.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
