Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

2 hours ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB) (the “Company”), today announced it will release second quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, July 20, 2023 after the market closes. Once released, investors may access Amerant’s earnings results at https://investor.amerantbank.com by choosing “Quarterly Results” under the “Financials” heading.

On Friday, July 21, 2023, Jerry Plush, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sharymar Calderón, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

Conference Call Details

Telephone Access:
To be able to dial-into the call, please pre-register at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbc10ca0492cf451f90e6fee540b2fa61

Participants who plan to ask questions during the call must pre-register using the link prior to the live call.

Webcast Access:
The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com, under “Events”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 6 in Houston, Texas, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
[email protected]
(305) 460-8728

Media
[email protected]
(305) 441-8414

