Insider Sell: CFO Scott Robinson Sells 24,000 Shares of Donaldson Co Inc

2 hours ago
On July 3, 2023, Scott Robinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Donaldson Co Inc (

DCI, Financial), sold 24,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and its current valuation.

Who is Scott Robinson?

Scott Robinson is the Chief Financial Officer of Donaldson Co Inc. He has been with the company for several years, playing a crucial role in the company's financial planning and decision-making processes. His recent sale of 24,000 shares marks a significant insider trading activity within the company.

About Donaldson Co Inc

Donaldson Co Inc is a leading company in the filtration industry. The company designs, manufactures, and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. Its products are used in various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, manufacturing, and transportation. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has made it a trusted name in the industry.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Scott Robinson has sold a total of 24,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his holdings in the company.

The insider transaction history for Donaldson Co Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period.

This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares. However, it's also important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Scott Robinson’s recent sale, shares of Donaldson Co Inc were trading for $62.44, giving the company a market cap of $7.523 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.89, which is lower than the industry median of 22.89 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company's stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.95, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $65.67.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The current GF Value suggests that Donaldson Co Inc's stock is fairly priced, providing limited upside potential for investors.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by CFO Scott Robinson may raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and future insider trading activities to make informed investment decisions.

