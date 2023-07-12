What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, August 4, 2023.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

