Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) today announced plans to report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the market closes. Vista Outdoor’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. EDT to review results. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call.

Access the call on Vista Outdoor’s website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Telephone replay: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 1-866-813-9403, and the access code is 291717. The recording will be available until Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Separation Update

On May 5, 2022, Vista Outdoor announced that the company plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders.

The company is on track to execute the separation in calendar 2023. The Form 10 has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) confidentially.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

