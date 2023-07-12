BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. The Company's second quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (877) 400-0505 or from outside the United States, +1 (773) 305-6865, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 9021727). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com. This teleconference can also be accessed using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox via this link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Once clicked-on, please enter your information to be connected. Please note that the link becomes active fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference and the webcast will be available for replay by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The replay of the teleconference can be accessed via the following link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Replay. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

