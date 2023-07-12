Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that its Land Systems business unit facility in Bridgeton, Mo. has been awarded the 2023 James S. Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

Leonardo DRS was one of only 19 companies chosen for this prestigious award out of more than 12,000 eligible cleared facilities in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP). The company’s Bridgeton facility was recognized for this honor based on a number of factors including its strong security program and its leadership and support to other cleared defense contractors.

“Leonardo DRS recognizes the immense responsibility that comes with being entrusted to support the Department of Defense on some of its most sensitive and classified programs and is deeply committed to maintaining an exceptional industrial security program. We are pleased that the efforts of our security professionals continue to be acknowledged with this, our twenty-first Cogswell award,” said Mark A. Dorfman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Leonardo DRS.

“Our team is delighted and honored to receive this prestigious award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, recognizing our unwavering commitment to a true partnership between industry and government to protect our warfighters,” said Robert Rixmann, Vice President of Security for Leonardo DRS.

“We strive to develop security procedures that integrate into our daily business processes which allows security personnel to be business enablers,” said Teresa Moran, Lead Security Manager for the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. “Open dialogue is key between security, leadership, employees, our customers and DCSA so that we can build the partnerships needed to ensure we are compliant in the programs we support, that we are all aiming for the same goal, providing the best product we can to our military forces.”

The James S. Cogswell award was established in 1966 to honor the late Air Force colonel, who acted as the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense and is the most prestigious citation for a cleared facility. This Cogswell award is a second for Leonardo DRS’s Bridgeton facility, and the twenty-first award for the company overall.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705010680/en/