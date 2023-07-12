Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989

International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below.

Registrant Link: http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13739722&linkSecurityString=1b05ae6336

The company will distribute its second quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https://investors.celanese.com after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on August 8, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. ET until August 22, 2023, 12:00 a.m. ET, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853

Passcode: 13739722

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https://investors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2022 net sales of $9.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

