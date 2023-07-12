Foxtel Media selects Magnite as programmatic launch partner for advertising on BINGE

2 hours ago
Enables advertisers to buy inventory programmatically on BINGE’s ad-supported Basic tier

SYDNEY, Australia, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent omni-channel sell side advertising company, has been chosen by Foxtel Media to enable programmatic advertising on BINGE’s ad-supported tier BINGE Basic. As the initial exclusive programmatic launch partner, Magnite will provide advertisers with access to BINGE Basic’s premium inventory across connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Advertising on BINGE launched in March 2023 with the introduction of ads onto the existing BINGE Basic tier, meaning there was a scaled audience for advertisers from launch. Working with Magnite will allow Foxtel Media to build on this momentum and offer advertisers enhanced targeting capabilities along with programmatic efficiency, helping them to optimise their campaigns and maximise their return on investment.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the need for effective audience targeting and improved engagement is vital. With streaming platforms gaining significant traction among viewers, this partnership provides a unique opportunity for advertisers to tap into BINGE’s premium audience and deliver tailored messaging, while prioritising the best experience for users.

"We are excited to be leading the way in the Australian streaming landscape by working with Magnite to unlock programmatic demand across BINGE’s Basic tier," said Chris Oxley, National Head of Digital Sales at Foxtel Group. "This collaboration allows us to further enhance our ad offerings and provide advertisers with access to BINGE’s premium audience at scale by providing advanced and effective targeting capabilities."

Juliette Stead, SVP Head of JAPAC at Magnite said, "We are thrilled to be working with Foxtel Media and be a part of this great new offering. By integrating our programmatic advertising capabilities with BINGE Basic tier, we are empowering advertisers to effectively reach their target audiences with greater efficiency. Together, we are shaping the future of programmatic advertising across the streaming landscape, and we look forward to delivering exceptional results for Foxtel Media and their valued advertisers."

About Magnite
We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetise their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

