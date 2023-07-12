BATON ROUGE, La., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. ( BFST) (Business First), the parent company of b1BANK, today announced that it is scheduled to release second quarter 2023 earnings after market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on the same day (Thursday, July 27, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. CDT.



Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 6772868, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gm8qhso3. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of April 27, 2023, Business First Bancshares, Inc., ( BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.3 billion in assets, $6.5 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

###