AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on July 31, 2023 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on August 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic: (877) 407-9716
International: (201) 493-6779
Webcast: https://investors.avalonbay.com

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Domestic: (844) 512-2921
International: (412) 317-6671
Replay Passcode: 13734360
Dates Available: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET through Friday September 1, 2023

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com before the market open on August 1, 2023. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through https://investors.avalonbay.com/other-information.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

Copyright © 2023 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230705292348r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705292348/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.