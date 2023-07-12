AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on July 31, 2023 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on August 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic: (877) 407-9716

International: (201) 493-6779

Webcast: https://investors.avalonbay.com

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13734360

Dates Available: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET through Friday September 1, 2023

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com before the market open on August 1, 2023. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through https://investors.avalonbay.com/other-information.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

