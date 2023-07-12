Connect Biopharma to Participate in the SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum

July 05, 2023
SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, China, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited ( CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that it will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum, taking place on July 11-12, 2023 in New York, NY.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

