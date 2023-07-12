LPL Financial Adds Returning Leader to Strategic Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Jeremy Holly has rejoined the firm as executive vice president, Strategic Business Development. He will oversee efforts to build out the firm’s Liquidity & Succession and M&A Solutions functions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Jeremy Holly to LPL,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “Jeremy is a seasoned leader who will move some of our most significant growth opportunities from startup to formation mode. Not only will he help support our current advisors as they plan the futures of their businesses, but he’ll also help build out some of our programs that continue to be differentiators and growth engines for the firm.”

Holly spent 19 years as a key leader at LPL, most recently leading Corporate Development and Advisor Financial Solutions since 2021. He rejoins the firm from SageView Advisory Group, where he was the chief development and integration officer, responsible for the firm’s acquisitions, recruiting and synergy realization.

“LPL is an industry leader in providing new solutions to address changing advisor and investor needs,” said Holly. “At this incredible time of growth and opportunity, I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to return to LPL.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

