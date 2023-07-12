NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), has executed a partnership agreement with INTRIX, Inc. (“INTRIX”) to license its Content Management System (“CMS”).



As a digital marketing consultant, INTRIX has been supporting the interconnectivity of web-based software communication solutions for B2B enterprises by developing corporate websites, refining online public relations strategies, website and systems maintenance, and more. With digital communication becoming increasingly prominent, INTRIX needed a central system to manage connectivity from a single, seamless source. HeartCore’s CMS platform was chosen as the technological solve to support INTRIX’s needs with managing and distributing content.

To date, HeartCore CMS has been used by more than 680 Japanese companies as the main platform for corporate content management. It is used for a wide array of applications including centralized content management, headless distribution, Digital Asset Management (“DAM”), database management, and various associated functions. The Company continues to proactively update the platform in an effort to make it a cutting-edge, industry leading offering for its clients.

“HeartCore’s expertise in the space of content and broad systems management continues to show value across markets in a growing number of companies in a variety of industries,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Through partnerships with companies like INTRIX, HeartCore’s CMS strengthens its appeal to operations focused in the B2B arena by showing off our digital technological capabilities. Our dynamic software, which we continue to enhance and evolve, provides to be a robust value add to our customers who deal with large digital communication campaigns. As the digital landscape evolves at a rapid pace, our partnerships, corporate development, and systems expansion provide HeartCore with greater opportunity for further market capture.”

