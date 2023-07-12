QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. ( QCRH) announced today that its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through August 3, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 5035792.

Webcast:

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About QCR Holdings, Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $8.0 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in loans and $6.5 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
[email protected]

